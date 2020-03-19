The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

In a first, a member of Congress tests positive for coronavirus

It was inevitable that a member of Congress or a high-ranking Trump administration official would be diagnosed with COVID-19. Inevitable, in fact, that more than one will be. But the title of first—to admit it, anyway—goes to Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican from Florida.

“I am feeling much better,” Diaz-Balart said in a statement. “However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”

Diaz-Balart was tested after developing symptoms including a fever and headache on Saturday. He had already decided to self-quarantine in Washington, D.C., to protect his wife from potential exposure since her pre-existing conditions put her at “exceptionally high risk.”

Thursday, Mar 19, 2020 · 1:43:10 AM +00:00 · Jessica Sutherland

Utah Rep. Ben McAdams, a Democrat, announced Wednesday evening that he has also tested positive for COVID-19.  

Please read my statement on contracting #COVID19. I have self-quarantined since first having symptoms and consulted with my doctor. #utpolpic.twitter.com/upx4NcTvF8

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1928869

