Your mega round-up of free music, museums, and art to check out virtually amid coronavirus outbreaks

Whether you're spending more time inside or solo because you’re quarantined, isolated, or just trying to practice social distancing, you might be eager for, well, new things to do. There are the obvious choices: streaming our favorite TV shows and movies, refreshing social media feeds and downloading audio or e-books. Those are all great, but if you’re looking for variety, a number of free, virtual resources have sprung up while people are lying low.
Whether you’re into classical music, museums, art galleries, live music from balconies, or want to check out some professional singers giving free performances online, there’s plenty to be found. Check out the round-up below, and please share any resources in the comments too.
Tune in for some free nightly opera streams.
Check out some museums virtually.
Including the bird museum.
And a huge compilation of museums plus art galleries.
Music is thriving from balconies in Italy.
As is goofiness.
Humor helps!
Some people are bringing (small) parades inside.
As well as the cruise experience.
Musicians are offering loads of free, virtual performances to boost morale.
Want to make your own music? Korg and Moor just made some synth apps free.
Or listen to some live classical music from the professionals.
If you’re feeling stressed, anxious, or in need of some extra care during the coronavirus outbreaks, don’t hesitate to reach out to mental health support. Daily Kos compiled a list of free mental health resources, as well as tips on combatting stress and loneliness during isolation. And remember, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 is free, confidential, and available 24/7.
Have you found anything new or surprising to pass the time while isolated or social distancing?
