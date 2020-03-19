Let's give Mark Sumner a big round of applause

Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 02:30 Hits: 6

On Monday, I compiled and shared a list of pandemic pantry staples, tips, and recipes to get you through the coronavirus crisis. Many community members shared their own tips or recipes, and even their struggles to find the pantry staples. There is some comfort in sharing together during this time, even if we are doing it virtually.

Aside from a sense of community, another theme emerged in the comments and that was gratitude for Mark Sumner, our resident novelist, science guru, and rocket aficionado, for sharing his research and knowledge about the COVID-19 virus as it went from a story buried in scientific or medical journals to front-page news across the world. Mark has been on it from the start and thanks to his prolific writing, many in this community heeded his warnings and started preparing, myself included. And when I say prolific, I mean prolific. Since Jan. 23, Mark Sumner has written more than 70 articles on the topic. All of them are listed and linked at the end of this post.

Beginning sometime in mid- to late-February as Sumner increasingly sounded the alarm, he repeatedly offered advice to the community: “Don’t panic. But do observe, and plan.” I’m sure I’m not the only one who began adding things like Tylenol, tissues, Lysol wipes, and so on to my grocery cart.