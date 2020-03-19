Let's give Mark Sumner a big round of applause

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

On Monday, I compiled and shared a list of pandemic pantry staples, tips, and recipes to get you through the coronavirus crisis. Many community members shared their own tips or recipes, and even their struggles to find the pantry staples. There is some comfort in sharing together during this time, even if we are doing it virtually.

Aside from a sense of community, another theme emerged in the comments and that was gratitude for Mark Sumner, our resident novelist, science guru, and rocket aficionado, for sharing his research and knowledge about the COVID-19 virus as it went from a story buried in scientific or medical journals to front-page news across the world. Mark has been on it from the start and thanks to his prolific writing, many in this community heeded his warnings and started preparing, myself included. And when I say prolific, I mean prolific. Since Jan. 23, Mark Sumner has written more than 70 articles on the topic. All of them are listed and linked at the end of this post.

Beginning sometime in mid- to late-February as Sumner increasingly sounded the alarm, he repeatedly offered advice to the community: “Don’t panic. But do observe, and plan.” I’m sure I’m not the only one who began adding things like Tylenol, tissues, Lysol wipes, and so on to my grocery cart.

So, let’s give Mark Sumner our gratitude and a big virtual round of applause for informing this community and our readers at large, and for encouraging us all to be calm, but prepared.

Thank you, Mark!

Wuhan virus shows the absolute necessity, and difficulty, of controlling emerging diseasesNovel coronavirus continues to spread, but disruptions and myths are spreading fasterDon't let Trump turn the 2020 election into the politics of panic over the Wuhan coronavirus2019 novel coronavirus is an epidemic, but it's not a pandemic. Not yetDoctor who brought world attention to novel coronavirus has died, as confirmed cases top 28,000Confirmed coronavirus cases top 31,000 and cases outside China rise—but there are reasons for hopeTotal coronavirus cases near 35,000 as China's refusal to accept outside assistance fuels concernTotal deaths from 2019 coronavirus exceed SARS, as stories speak to the ease of transmissionConfirmed cases of coronavirus top 40,000, as China heads back to work, U.K. institutes quarantineNovel coronavirus deaths exceed 1,000. Are there more grim milestones ahead?Coronavirus cases reach 45,000. But it did not come from a weapons lab, and yes, we know that60,000 cases of COVID-19 as China reclassifies patients—and makes it impossible to find the truthThere are either 65,000 cases of COVID-19 or 47,000. It's down to WHO you trust and how you countThere are officially 67,000 cases of COVID-19, but is the actual number closer to a million?World Health Organization says coronavirus could go either way … as cases near 70,000COVID-19 cases hit 71,000, as vacationing Americans finally come home ... to 14 days of quarantineThe Diamond Princess now has more cases of COVID-19 than everywhere else outside China combinedCOVID-19 reaches 75,000 cases and 2,000 deaths, but there are hopeful signs around the worldActive cases of COVID-19 drop for the first time ... but what's happening outside China is a concernCOVID-19 cases explode in South Korea and Iran, even as conditions in China slightly improveCOVID-19 continues to skyrocket in South Korea as CDC issues a sobering warningThe window to avoid a global pandemic is 'narrowing' as COVID-19 grows in Italy, South Korea, IranCOVID-19: A world at the 'tipping point,' and what it will mean if we fall off the cliffCOVID-19 continues to spread, and so do rumors and conspiracy theories that make everything worseCDC warns 'disruption to everyday life may be severe' as Trump officials dismiss threat of COVID-19Preparing for COVID-19 as Italy and Iran become new epicenters for a world entering pandemicCOVID-19 is no longer 'a China thing,' as more new cases are reported outside the original epicenterThe first time Trump's team had to deal with COVID-19, it made a critical mistake—with a costCOVID-19 pandemic is now in 50 countries, and only a third of new cases are in ChinaTrump calls coronavirus 'the new hoax' as he repeats lies about spread within the U.S.New cases of community-transmitted COVID-19 in California, Oregon, and Washington stateLive: Trump holds additional press conference on COVID-19 as first death in the U.S. is announcedCDC reports potentially significant outbreak of COVID-19 as cases reported coast to coastStop thinking of COVID-19 as something that happens somewhere else. Consider it hereThe United States is not being transparent or aggressive in dealing with COVID-19Americans aren't happy with handling of COVID-19, but it's not too late to make critical changesTrump calls Sean Hannity to downplay COVID-19 as 'corona flu' and call the death rate 'fake numbers'House science committee hears from health experts on coronavirus and dealing with epidemicsAs coronavirus numbers increase in U.S., so does the threat generated from the White HouseDonald Trump is fiddling as America burns, and coronavirus cases double againCNBC host Rick Santelli suggests killing millions now, because coronavirus is bad for businessTrump cancels CDC visit over fear of coronavirus, will instead go to Mar-a-Lago for nice, safe golfCalculating the real scale of the threat as 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic reaches 100,000 casesAround the world, nations are 'pulling out the stops' to protect their citizens … except the U.S.Trump steaks, Trump Airlines, Trump University, Trump America: Failing to plan is planning to failTrump is providing no leadership on coronavirus, so we have to make good decisions for ourselvesThere are good-news stories of governments handling coronavirus well. The U.S. isn't one of themCOVID-19 is not the 'normal' flu, not any kind of flu—and it's exploding across the United StatesAs coronavirus infections soar past 1,000 cases, Donald Trump tells America, 'It will go away'Hearing on coronavirus ends abruptly as White House tells experts to come to 'emergency meeting'WHO official declares the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemicDonald Trump cannot hide a deadly epidemic ... but it seems he is going to tryTrump bans all travel between U.S. and Europe, calls for tax cut, in plodding address to the nationTrump didn't take action to protect Americans. Now he's using coronavirus crisis to punish EuropeDonald Trump and John Bolton conspired to destroy America's defense against the coronavirus pandemicCOVID-19: In Italy 1,000 dead, in Iran mass graves, in America ... we simply don't knowDonald Trump has someone new to blame for the coronavirus response ... Joe BidenTrump still isn't concerned about coronavirus. He's concerned about his ratings on coronavirusIf the United States is a week behind Italy … brace yourself for horror that still seems impossibleTrump to deliver second coronavirus address at 3PM ET, expected to declare national emergencyTrump's Google coronavirus website lie may be the ultimate in simply making sh#t upDonald Trump is modeling behavior that is going to get thousands of Americans killedRushing to 'Herd immunity' on coronavirus is an extraordinarily foolish suggestion, with no upsideThe United States passes 4,500 cases, and people are beginning to realize what's coming

