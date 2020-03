Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 17:07 Hits: 2

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey) has criticized Russia for what he called "serious human rights" abuses in Crimea during the six years since Russia's "illegal occupation and annexation" of the peninsula from Ukraine.

