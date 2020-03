Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 17:20 Hits: 2

Four members of Pakistan's security forces and seven militants have been killed during a shoot-out in the northwestern tribal district of North Waziristan, Pakistan's military says.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/four-pakistani-troops-seven-militants-killed-in-north-waziristan-clash/30495747.html