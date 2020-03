Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 17:36 Hits: 2

Memories of the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia are still fresh in the minds of survivors, as concern mounts over a potential coronavirus outbreak.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ebola-hit-west-african-nations-on-alert-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/a-52828460?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf