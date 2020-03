Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 17:42 Hits: 1

In a wide-ranging interview in Tel Aviv, former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert discussed the country's ongoing formation of a government and openly criticised his successor and rival Benjamin Netanyahu who, he says, is "not capable of continuing". He also addressed the issue of Iran, which regularly threatens Israel.

