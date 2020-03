Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 17:54 Hits: 2

On Tuesday evening, people across France gathered at their balconies and windows to clap for the country’s health workers battling the coronavirus pandemic as the country went into lockdown.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200318-weapplaud-french-pay-tribute-to-health-workers-from-their-balconies