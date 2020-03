Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 18:53 Hits: 1

French health authorities reported 89 new deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total to 264 or an increase of almost 51 percent, a much more marked rise than recently seen as the country was in its second day of a lockdown aimed at containing the outbreak.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200318-france-reports-big-spike-in-coronavirus-deaths-taking-toll-to-264