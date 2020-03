Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 21:18 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday and the two leaders agreed it was important to keep trade flowing despite travel restrictions put in place to combat the coronavirus, the White House said.

