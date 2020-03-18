The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Europe Is Unprepared for the COVID-19 Recession

If there is one European body that has consistently demonstrated its lack of fitness for managing economic crises, it is the Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers. True to form, it will respond to the COVID-19 crisis with heroic announcements heralding impressive numbers that disguise the irrelevance and timidity of the agreed policies.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/eurogroup-finance-ministers-misunderstand-covid19-crisis-by-yanis-varoufakis-2020-03

