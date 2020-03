Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 19:00 Hits: 1

Former US Vice President Joe Biden is almost certain to be the Democratic Party's nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November. Biden's emergence at the front of a once-crowded field caps what may be the most significant and unusual US presidential primary ever.

