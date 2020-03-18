Senate finally passes second stage of coronavirus response

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 20:30 Hits: 1

The Senate has finally passed the House coronavirus bill, 90-8. The "no" votes were all from Republicans, Sens. Marsha Blackburn, Jim Inhofe, James Lankford, Mike Lee, Rand Paul, Ben Sasse, Tim Scott, and Ron Johnson. So there you go, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Nebraska, Utah, and Kentucky. At least one of your senators don't want you to economically survive this pandemic.

The bill bolsters unemployment insurance, expands SNAP food assistance, guarantees free coronavirus testing, and provides up to 10 days of sick leave. The White House negotiated the original paid leave package down while McConnell was postponing passing the bill, and the revised version of it only applies to companies with up to 500 employees and allows companies with fewer than 50 to get a waiver. That's not helping every American by a long shot. But the next bill, phase 3 of the response, is in the works, and Democrats are going to have to fight like hell to speed it up, and make it work for everyone.

