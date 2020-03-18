Baltimore City Health Department shares creative ads to encourage people to practice social distance

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 17:15 Hits: 3

As more people are diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Maryland, the city of Baltimore is taking a creative approach in encouraging residents to practice social distance. As of this report, 20 more people in the state have tested positive with COVID-19, a 54% increase and the largest one-day spike in confirmed cases, The Baltimore Sun reported. At least 57 people have a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, according to state spokesman Mike Ricci, and the first confirmed case in Baltimore was announced last week.

Since then, Baltimore city health commissioner Letitia Dzirasa has advised residents to practice social distancing, including staying six feet apart from those around them. The department has created infographics to remind residents of this. “Social distancing during a pandemic saves lives,” some of the fliers read.The infographics are being widely shared on social media with the hashtag #StayHomeHeroes and aim to not only spread awareness of what the virus is, but how to practice social distancing for safety.

The images follow a theme of “stay home to save a life” with the text boldly highlighted on graphics that give examples of what one can do while social distancing at home. The city is encouraging residents to stay home by calling them heroes and emphasizing the impact staying home can have during such a pandemic. In one of the graphics, a woman is depicted wrapped in a blanket while reading a book. “Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear blankets,” the text under the image says.

Social distancing slows the transmission of the virus. According to health experts, when people avoid public gatherings and stay home, the virus is less likely to spread from one person to another, thus breaking the potential chain of transmission. Social distancing is keeping people healthy, according to The Washington Post. “We control the desire to be in public spaces by closing down public spaces. Italy is closing all of its restaurants. China is closing everything, and we are closing things now, too,” Drew Harris, a population health researcher at The Thomas Jefferson University College of Public Health, told the Post. “Reducing the opportunities for gathering helps folks social distance.”

In addition to sharing infographics to encourage social distancing, the state governor has implemented actions that he believes will limit the spread of the virus. On Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the closure of bars and restaurants in addition to prohibiting gatherings of over 50 people. Food establishments can continue to offer carry-out and delivery orders. Last week, schools were closed, but gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, and other places deemed necessary remain open.

After the second confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced March 16, Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young spoke of the importance of social distancing and good hygiene. “Everyone in Baltimore City has to take seriously the need to practice social distancing, in addition to increased handwashing,” Young said in a statement. “This virus is not a joke and the quicker we have maximum participation from our residents, the better for everyone. We will continue to take aggressive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, but we need the public’s help.” While many officials are encouraging social distancing, many individuals are still out and about, despite public health warnings. As the infographics gather more attention on social media and other platforms, one can hope that they encourage people to stay in and understand the importance of social distancing in order to end a pandemic.

