COVID-19 also endangers democracy. Klobuchar and Wyden push for vote-by-mail to fix that

Ohio canceled in-person voting for its primary and several other states have postponed their scheduled primaries due to the coronavirus pandemic. The public health crisis is also threatening a crisis for democracy, and there’s an obvious solution: vote by mail. Seventeen states don’t allow absentee voting by mail without an excuse and 10 don't allow online voter registration. That needs to be fixed, but the best outcome would be for the federal government to take action.

Sens. Ron Wyden and Amy Klobuchar are pushing for federal vote-by-mail legislation, with Senate Democrats having introduced the Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act to ensure that voting by mail is possible in every state.

“Without federal action, Americans might have to choose between casting a ballot and protecting their health. That’s wrong, and we must take swift action to address the problem,” Klobuchar and Wyden wrote in a Washington Post op-ed. “The best way to ensure that this virus doesn’t keep people from the ballot box is to bring the ballot box to them. We must allow every American the ability to vote by mail. And we must expand early voting so that voters who are not able to vote by mail are not exposed to the elevated infection risks of long lines and crowded polling locations.”

The case for vote-by-mail is strong under any circumstances, but especially now. Public health is the first concern, but democracy cannot take a back seat. Through vote by mail, we can protect both public health and democracy. There’s no reasonable excuse not to adopt it—which isn’t to say Republicans won’t find any number of unreasonable ones.

