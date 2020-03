Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 14:53 Hits: 4

The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) says that at least three political activists in Tehran's Evin prison have joined imprisoned human rights activist Nasrin Sotoudeh’s hunger strike demanding freedom for all political prisoners.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/other-iranian-political-prisoners-join-activist-sotoudeh-s-hunger-strike/30495416.html