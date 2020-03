Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 14:44 Hits: 3

The Kremlin has slammed allegations that it deliberately designed a massive and ongoing disinformation media campaign. An EU body accused Russia of aggravating the impact of the virus to dismantle Western society.

