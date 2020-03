Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 15:49 Hits: 3

Italians affected by the coronavirus outbreak are describing the situation as "being in a war." With parts of the country in virtual lock-down, young volunteers are providing a little solace, especially for the elderly.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-in-italy-solidarity-in-the-time-of-disease/a-52823023?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf