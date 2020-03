Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 11:57 Hits: 3

France's army transferred six patients in critical condition due to coronavirus to a military facility on Wednesday as it sought to ease the strain on hospitals in the east of the country that are struggling to cope with the spiralling number of cases.

