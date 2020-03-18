Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 15:05 Hits: 3

French alcohol producer Pernod Ricard announced Wednesday that it would donate 70,000 litres of pure alcohol to a health company manufacturing hand sanitiser amid shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic. Paris-based luxury goods giant LVMH has also instructed its perfumes division to produce hydroalcoholic gel to aid French authorities battling the health crisis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200318-french-alcohol-perfume-producers-lend-a-hand-in-coronavirus-fight