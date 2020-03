Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 16:16 Hits: 4

(Reuters) - A 5.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Utah on Wednesday, knocking out the Western state's coronavirus hotline, cutting off service to Salt Lake City's airport and forcing the evacuation of a refinery, officials said.

