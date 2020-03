Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 16:13 Hits: 4

Sub-Saharan Africa's weeks-long reprieve from the fatal impact of the coronavirus came to an end on Wednesday as Burkina Faso announced the death of a 62-year-old woman who had been suffering from diabetes.

