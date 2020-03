Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 10:00 Hits: 4

Milk and garbage trucks once plied these unpaved alleys. Now look at them. They're almost impassable because the blackberry bushes have taken over.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/The-Home-Forum/2020/0318/This-is-what-freedom-looks-like-people?icid=rss