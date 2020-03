Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 13:16 Hits: 4

The power of compound growth has long been recognized as essential to economic development. But in both the COVID-19 pandemic and the slower-moving climate crisis, this same mathematical force is cutting the other way, revealing dangerous shortcomings in how we manage externalities.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-is-climate-change-on-steroids-by-gernot-wagner-2020-03