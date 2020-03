Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 14:12 Hits: 3

As the full implications of the COVID-19 pandemic have slowly become clear, private liquidity has begun to drain out of global markets. As a result, the record-high level of dollar-denominated debt held by non-banking entities outside of the United States has become a problem that central banks simply cannot ignore.

