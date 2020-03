Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 06:25 Hits: 4

An Iranian national arrived in Texas on March 14 from Georgia as part of an extradition procedure for allegedly exporting sensitive military items from the United States to Iran, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release on March 17.

