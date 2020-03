Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 01:13 Hits: 5

The nomination of Adnan al-Zurfi, a little-known political figure, came as Iraq seeks to overcome months of unrest and renewed rocket attacks. He vowed to prepare elections in a year if approved.

