Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 07:59 Hits: 4

Beijing has expelled 13 journalists from three major US newspapers in one of the country's biggest crackdowns on the foreign press. The decision comes after Chinese and US leaders feuded over the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-expels-us-journalists-in-escalating-media-freedom-row/a-52817834?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf