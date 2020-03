Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 02:28 Hits: 4

Joe Biden swept to victory in Florida, Illinois and Arizona on Tuesday, increasingly pulling away with a Democratic presidential primary upended by the coronavirus and building pressure on Bernie Sanders to abandon his campaign.

