Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 08:18 Hits: 5

A British cruise ship that has been stranded for more than a week in the Caribbean after several cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed onboard is set to dock in Cuba on Wednesday to allow weary passengers to disembark and fly home.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-hit-cruise-ship-docks-in-cuba-for-passengers-to-evacuate-12552046