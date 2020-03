Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 00:01 Hits: 3

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win in Florida, the biggest state of this Tuesday’s Democratic primaries.

Florida has 219 pledged delegates, though we won’t know the final breakdown between Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders until all the votes are counted.

For more background, check out The Daily Kos guide to the Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio primaries, by David Jarman.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1928395