Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 01:27 Hits: 4

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Illinois Democratic primary.

Illinois will award 155 pledged delegates, but we won’t know exactly how those break down until the votes are fully counted.

For more background, check out The Daily Kos guide to the Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio primaries, by David Jarman.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1928398