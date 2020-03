Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 03:11 Hits: 5

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Arizona Democratic primary.

Given the high proportion of Arizona’s votes that are cast by mail, we won’t have final results for a while—which means we won’t know how the state’s 67 delegates are allocated.

For more background, check out The Daily Kos guide to the Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio primaries, by David Jarman.

