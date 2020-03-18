Live coverage: March 17, 2020 primaries

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 03:22 Hits: 5

The coronavirus has prompted the cancellation of in-person voting today in Ohio, but primaries are still continuing in Arizona, Florida, and Illinois. Voters are casting ballots in the Democratic presidential primary in all three states, and they’re also picking nominees for downballot offices in Illinois.

Resources: Presidential guide | Downballot guide | Poll closing times

Results: Map • Arizona | Florida | Illinois

