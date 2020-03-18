Tuesday night owls: Excerpts from the April edition of the Harper's index

Category: World Hits: 6
Excerpts from the April Harper’s Index:
Portion of items reported missing last year from the New York City subway system that were headphones: ¼ Estimated percentage by which the number of U.S. podcast listeners increased between 2015 and 2019: 88 By which podcast advertising revenue increased: 542 Amount that Amazon has spent on lobbying since 2010: $80,000,000 Number of lobbyists that Amazon employed in 2010: 8 That it employs today: 104 Percentage of people worldwide who believe capitalism “does more harm than good in the world”: 56 Average percentage by which a U.S. hedge fund run by a woman or person of color outperforms one run by a white man: 72 Percentage of 401(k) plans that have at least one fund committed to environmental, social, or governmental responsibility: 2.9 Percentage of U.S. Protestant churches with security protocols that involve armed church members: 45 Amount that the United States has spent on reconstruction in Afghanistan since 2001: $137,000,000,000 Amount [adjusted for inflation] that it spent on reconstruction in Europe after World War II : $135,000,000,000 Percentage of Americans who said in 1995 that immigration should be reduced: 65 Who say so today: 35
“Some will criticize the Green New Deal for being too bold or being unmanageable. I tell you what, I haven't seen anything better that addresses this singular crisis we face, a crisis that could, at its worst, lead to extinction.” ~~Beto O'Rourke, March 14, 2019
At Daily Kos on this date in 2009—The U.S. Tortured, Now What?
We knew, even before the convening authority of military commissions at Guantanamo, Susan Crawford, said it was torture, that it was torture. Systematic. Presidentially approved. Torture.
But now, as Meteor Blades, buhdydharma and valtin have pointed out on these pages, it's official. The ICRC report makes it so.Article 3 common to the four Geneva Conventions also gives the ICRC the right to request access to persons detained in non-international armed conflicts. Under the statutes of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the ICRC can also request access to persons detained in connection with situations of violence that fall below the threshold of armed conflict. These statutes were approved in 1986 by the International Conference of the Red Cross, of which all States party to the Geneva Conventions, including the United States, are members.
When the ICRC, acting its capacity as the arbiter of Article 3 of the Geneva Conventions, says it's torture, it's torture.
Which brings us back to the explosive story Mark Danner brought us this week, when he obtained a leaked copy of that report. The obscene and nauseating details of what was done to human beings in the name of "justice" has been detailed elsewhere. I want to focus on Danner's conclusions.
