Tuesday night owls: Excerpts from the April edition of the Harper's index

Article 3 common to the four Geneva Conventions also gives the ICRC the right to request access to persons detained in non-international armed conflicts. Under the statutes of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the ICRC can also request access to persons detained in connection with situations of violence that fall below the threshold of armed conflict. These statutes were approved in 1986 by the International Conference of the Red Cross, of which all States party to the Geneva Conventions, including the United States, are members.

When the ICRC, acting its capacity as the arbiter of Article 3 of the Geneva Conventions, says it's torture, it's torture.

Which brings us back to the explosive story Mark Danner brought us this week, when he obtained a leaked copy of that report. The obscene and nauseating details of what was done to human beings in the name of "justice" has been detailed elsewhere. I want to focus on Danner's conclusions.