Spain Locks Down Nationalizes Private Healthcare as Coronavirus Deaths Double Cases Skyrocket

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 12:16 Hits: 2

Europe is the epicenter of coronavirus, and Spain now has the second most cases in Europe, with more than 2,000 new cases in 24 hours and the number of deaths doubled. We’ll go to Madrid for an update, where more than half of the country’s cases have been reported. This comes as the Spanish government announced it is nationalizing hospitals and private healthcare companies to better manage the pandemic. We are joined by María Carrión, a freelance journalist and former Democracy Now! producer who is also executive director of FiSahara and co-founder of Nomads HRC, which focus on human rights in Western Sahara.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/3/17/spain_coronavirus