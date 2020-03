Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 16:22 Hits: 2

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is calling on Kazakhstan to stop harassing an opposition journalist who claims she was assaulted while trying to film the arrest of her husband and was forced to resign as a newspaper editor.

