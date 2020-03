Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 14:08 Hits: 3

As New Delhi scrambles to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, protesters in the Shaheen Bagh district refuse to give up their fight against a contentious citizenship law.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-delhi-ramps-up-preventive-measures/a-52806913?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf