Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 15:44 Hits: 2

A Malawian entrepreneur is harnessing the power of human urine as an organic fertilizer. His initiative has helped transform the lives of local farmers and is paving the way for more environmentally friendly agriculture.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/malawi-turning-urine-into-a-source-of-wealth/a-52809077?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf