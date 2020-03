Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 17:31 Hits: 1

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - European border restrictions imposed due to coronavirus will affect plans to transfer hundreds of children out of "dire and dangerous" refugee camps in Greece, a senior official for the United Nations children's fund (UNICEF) said on Tuesday.

