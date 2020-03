Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 15:58 Hits: 1

Democrats and Republicans are both willing to pour money into struggling hospitals, families, and industries. An earlier House-passed aid package – with sick pay, free virus testing, and emergency food – has been endorsed by President Donald Trump and is awaiting final congressional approval.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2020/0317/Rescue-plan-White-House-seeks-850-billion-economic-stimulus?icid=rss