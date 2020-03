Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 16:06 Hits: 1

On Monday, the Justice Department moved to drop charges made against Russian companies who worked to sway Americans in the 2016 presidential election. It said there would be no prospect of meaningful punishment if convicted.

