Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 06:52 Hits: 4

Armenia has banned all public events involving more than two dozen people after the number of coronavirus cases nearly doubled in a day, pushing authorities to declare a national emergency.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/armenia-puts-restrictions-on-public-and-private-events-amid-spike-in-coronavirus-cases/30492284.html