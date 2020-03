Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 07:52 Hits: 4

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded his former judo instructor the title of “Hero of Labor” for building a controversial bridge from the nation’s southern provinces to the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula.

