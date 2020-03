Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 06:29 Hits: 7

Germany's BioNTech is to use its drug development platform alongside Pfizer to find a vaccine for COVID-19. It comes after Donald Trump reportedly tried to entice a German lab to develop a vaccine exclusively for the US.

