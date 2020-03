Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 02:54 Hits: 4

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday shut down social life in Britain and ordered the most vulnerable to isolate for 12 weeks, ramping up the battle against a coronavirus outbreak just as it accelerates towards it peak.

