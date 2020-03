Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 07:10 Hits: 5

Slot machines switched off, blackjack tables deserted... several of the biggest casinos in Las Vegas will shut their doors Tuesday to tackle the spread of the new coronavirus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/las-vegas-grinds-to-halt-as-casinos-close-over-virus-12547226