Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 07:42 Hits: 6

SINGAPORE: Canadian David Roach, a suspect in the robbery of a Standard Chartered bank branch in Singapore, has been extradited from the UK, the Attorney-General's Chamber (AGC) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Tuesday (Mar 17). "With the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Service ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/singapore/stanchart-robber-david-roach-extradited-singapore-uk-12545390