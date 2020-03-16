How Moscow Mitch's foot-dragging on coronavirus response put Louie Gohmert in charge

Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 23:30 Hits: 2

Since Mitch McConnell's Republican Senate is not going to bother to act for days on a House bill responding to the COVID-19 epidemic, the House was going to take today to make some technical corrections to the bill they passed last week. The House is officially in recess in this week, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi wanted to get these changes, which the Senate would have demanded, out of the way with unanimous consent so that the process can be hurried when McConnell is ready to deal with it. Enter the dumbest and most evil member of Congress, Texas's own Louie Gohmert.

Gohmert won't let it pass. When one member stands in opposition, it can't be done by unanimous consent and it will have to wait until the entire House comes back to D.C. So here's Gohmert doing McConnell's dirty work for him. He says "I cannot in good conscience give my consent to something that has not been finished or made available to Members of Congress before it is up for a vote," though it is just technical corrections to the bill they already passed.

That lets McConnell off the hook, allowing him to say "We’re still waiting on the House to reach a decision on technical corrections and submit a final product to us. We cannot consider legislation until we get it." And that in turn gives Donald Trump, who Gohmert says he's been talking to, to do more mischief. Which he's doing.

In his press conference Monday afternoon, Trump said that the Senate is "working to only enhance it and make it better, and make it fair for everybody." They are not. They are not doing anything on coronavirus, as McConnell dumped that on Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to figure out last week. Yes, another Trump lie, and then this: "And that's what we're looking to do. We may go back and forth with the House a little bit but both will be in a very positive fashion."

Back and forth with the House. For who knows how long, because McConnell wouldn't allow the Senate to just pass the House bill as it was over the weekend. That means, in effect, Louie Fucking Gohmert is in charge of the whole Congress right now. In the middle of an epidemic.

