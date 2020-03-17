In Hail Mary, White House offered 'large sums' to access promising coronavirus vaccine research

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 00:30 Hits: 2

Donald Trump’s administration reportedly offered "large sums" of money to a privately held German biotechnology firm developing a potential coronavirus vaccine in a bid to persuade the company to move its research to the United States, according to the New York Times. The overture, first reported by a German outlet over the weekend, rattled German officials who worried that Trump wanted control over the vaccine, perhaps with an eye to making it exclusively available to Americans.

Trump's bid to the German firm CureVac came after a March 2 meeting at the White House in which CEO Daniel Menichella participated. The same day, Menichella said in a statement that he was "very confident that we will be able to develop a potent vaccine candidate within a few months." Just days later, Trump painted an astoundingly rosy picture about the timeline for a coronavirus vaccine. "I've heard very quick numbers, that of months. And I've heard pretty much a year would be an outside number," Trump said, responding to a question during a coronavirus task force meeting with pharmaceutical executives. But in the same meeting moments later, one of Trump's leading officials corrected that timeline. At the earliest, such a vaccine would be publicly "deployable," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, "a year to a year and a half, no matter how fast you go."

Germany’s interior minister, Horst Seehofer, said he heard about the administration’s bid “from several members of the government." Another official told the Times that Trump offered a "large sum," and the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported that Trump's offered CureVac, which has an office in Boston, roughly $1 billion.

Understandably, German officials view the crisis and any solutions through the lens of "national security" and shudder at the idea of Trump having some sort of exclusive control over a vaccine. CureVac also announced the departure of Menichella, an American, from the company last week.

Frankly, the entire world, including Americans, should shudder at the idea of a greedy narcissistic grifter without a lick of human empathy gaining control of the vaccine for a global pandemic. Trump always places his own personal interests above those of anyone else's, including those of Americans. Additionally, his obtuse zero-sum approach to absolutely everything continues to threaten the security of both America and the world.

In his speech on the coronavirus last week, Vice President Joe Biden offered a very different worldview on responding to a global pandemic. "We’ll never fully solve this problem if we’re unwilling to look beyond our own borders and engage fully with the rest of the world," Biden said. "We have to confront coronavirus everywhere. We should be leading a coordinated, global response, just as we did to the Ebola crisis, that draws on the incredible capability of the U.S. Agency for International Development and our State Department, to assist vulnerable nations in detecting and treating the coronavirus wherever it spreads."

But the type of inclusive approach is going to have to wait for a later date. For now, Trump continues to spew disinformation every time he opens his mouth, remaining solely focused on the stock market and opportunistically seizing any opportunity to cover up his administration's deadly inaction on the virus.

See you in November, Trump.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1927950